Blues forward Jordan Kyrou named NHL's First Star of the Week

He dazzled in the Winter Classic in front of a national audience, and now Jordan Kyrou is the NHL's First Star of the Week

ST. LOUIS — After dazzling a national audience in the Winter Classic on New Year's Day in Minnesota, Blues forward Jordan Kyrou has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week.

Kyrou notched three goals and four assists in two games this past week, including two goals and two assists in the Blues' Winter Classic win against the Minnesota Wild. His four points in the Winter Classic were a record by any player ever in an outdoor game. Kyrou completed the feat in the second period alone.

This is Kyrou's first time being named a star of the week.

Kyrou, 23, is tied for second in goals on the Blues with 12, and is second in assists and points in 29 games played.

The Blues (19-9-5) currently have the most points in the Central Division, and second-most points in the entire Western Conference.

If you didn't know he was a star, you do now.



New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau were named the second and third stars of the week, respectively.