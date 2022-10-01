Blues shuffle schedule as postponed games get new dates

The team announced Wednesday when their COVID-postponed games will be made up.

ST. LOUIS — The Blues, and their fans, finally have some clarity on when postponed games will be made up.

The team announced Wednesday what the changes to the upcoming schedule will look like:

- The postponed Dec. 21 game at Ottawa has been rescheduled for Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. CT at Canadian Tire Centre.

- The postponed Dec. 23 game at Toronto has been rescheduled for Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. CT at Scotiabank Arena.

- The postponed Dec. 27 game vs. New Jersey has been rescheduled for Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

- The Jan. 30 game vs. Chicago has been rescheduled for Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

- The Feb. 1 game at Montreal has been rescheduled for Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. CT at Bell Centre.

- The Feb. 28 game against Philadelphia has been rescheduled for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

The rescheduled games will fill the gap that was originally slated to be open for NHL players to play in the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, the league is restricting players from participating in the Games, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL also recently announced updated protocols for teams when they return from the All-Star break. There will be a single COVID-19 test upon re-entry to club facilities following the break, however, there will no longer be asymptomatic testing for fully vaccinated players.

As of Wednesday, the Blues are 23-22-5 on the season which is good for 51 points. The team is in a tie for second place in the Central Division with the Nashville Predators, just two points behind the Colorado Avalanche.