Former Olympic bobsledder from St. Louis sues USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation over brain injuries

Will Person is suing the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation saying that the organization has known for years that the sport can cause serious brain injuries.

ST. LOUIS — It’s one of the most thrilling and punishing sports in the Winter Olympics. Bobsledding is a minute of pure adrenaline.

But now, an increasing number of athletes in sliding sports like bobsled and skeleton are battling chronic headaches, forgetfulness and psychological problems.

“I wake up and I’m cloudy and confused,“ said Will Person.

Person competed for Team USA from 1999 to 2007. He’s also a St. Louisan.

We spent some time with the Normandy High School graduate at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. A former track and field star, Person was actually recruited for bobsled by Team Canada but took a pass.

“They told me I would have to become a citizen of Canada,” Person told us in 2002.

Now, Person is suing the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation saying that the organization has known for years that the sport can cause serious brain injuries and didn’t properly share that information with its athletes.

Bobsledding athletes often endure years of high-speed crashes, brain-rattling vibrations and headbanging.

“There's kind of a commonality to what we’re all experiencing but no one’s addressing them until somebody actually takes their own life,“ Person said.

Several elite bobsled athletes, including Steven Holcomb who helped the US win a gold medal in 2010, have reportedly died by suicide.

In a statement last year, Aron McGuire, Chief Executive of USA Bobsled and Skeleton said that the “Organization takes athlete safety very seriously. We recognize there are inherent risks in all sports. We emphasize education and prevention first when it comes to injuries which includes brain injuries.”

Person said he still loves the sport and will be rooting for Team USA during these Olympics. He just wants transparency and he gets emotional when talking about his need for medical help and the medical help needed for former and future Olympians.