Team USA wins gold, silver in women's monobob Olympic debut

Kaillie Humphries brings home gold for the U.S. weeks after becoming an American citizen. The silver is the fourth Olympic medal for Elana Meyers Taylor.

BEIJING, China — The United States won gold and silver Sunday in the Winter Olympics debut of women's monobob -- single woman bobsled -- in Beijing.

Kaillie Humphries, who just became a U.S. citizen in December, won the gold medal. It's her third bobsled gold overall. The other two were won for her native Canada. She also has a bronze.

Humphries led the field after her first run on Saturday and kept extending her lead each time thereafter.

Elana Meyers Taylor picked up her fourth Olympic medal overall, earning the silver. She now has three silver and one bronze.

Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.