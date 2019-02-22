ST. LOUIS – One of the all-time greatest players for Saint Louis University basketball has passed away.

Richard ‘Dick’ Boushka passed away on Feb. 19 in St. Lucie, Florida, according to a release from Saint Louis University.

According to SLU, on the basketball court, Boushka ended his illustrious Billiken career owning virtually every scoring record at the time. His career scoring average of 19.3 ppg over 75 games still ranks second in school history. Additionally, he is 11th all-time at SLU in total points with 1,448. Boushka earned All-America honors in 1955.

After he graduated from SLU in 1955, Boushka earned a gold medal while playing on the 1956 United States Olympic team in Melbourne, Australia. He continued to leave his mark on the sport of basketball throughout his lifetime, and in 1987 he was selected as the President of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Boushka was inducted into the Billiken Hall of Fame in 1976. He was voted to SLU's Men's Basketball All-Century team in 2015. His No. 24 jersey is retired and hangs in the rafters of Chaifetz Arena.