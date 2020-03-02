MIAMI — Sunday was a big night for a few St. Louis natives and Parkway Central High School alums.

2014 Parkway Central graduate Khalen Saunders is a rookie defensive lineman for the Chiefs, and as of about 9 p.m. last night, a Super Bowl champion.

Saunders was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Western Illinois University. He had 13 tackles and one sack on the season for the Super Bowl champions.

The Associated Press was able to capture some great images of Saunders soaking in the moment Sunday night after the Chiefs' win.

Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AP

But that's not where the Parkway Central connection to the Super Bowl ends!

2011 graduate Stephanie Hillhouse is a cheerleader for the Chiefs, and now a Super Bowl champion as well.

Parkway Central

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. It was the first Super Bowl title for the Chiefs in 50 years.

Of course, Saunders and Hillhouse aren't the only recent Parkway Central graduates to be associated with a world champion. Fellow alum Max Scherzer just helped the Washington Nationals take home the franchise's first World Series title last fall.

