O'FALLON, Mo. — The River City Rascals won their fourth straight game on Wednesday night, beating their cross-town rivals the Gateway Grizzlies by a final of 7-5 from CarShield Field. The Rascals hit four total home runs in the game, and scored four runs in a crucial sixth inning to regain the lead for good.

The Rascals jumped out to the 2-0 lead after solo home runs by Trevor Achenbach and Braxton Martinez in the first and second innings, respectively. The Grizzlies then brought home four runs in the fourth, scoring on two seperate errors fielding bunts by Rascals starting pitcher Justin Garcia. They scored their third run of the inning on a double play and took the 4-2 lead on an RBI double from Trae Santos.

The Rascals made it 4-3 after an RBI groundout from Gage West in the fifth inning, and scored four in the sixth to take the 7-4 lead. Both Zach Lavy and JD Hearn hit two-run homers. The Grizzlies made it 7-5 after Audie Afenir's RBI double in the seventh, but Chris Chigas and Cody Mincey retired to set down the last seven Gateway hitters in order, with Mincey picking up his 21st save by striking out the side.

Garcia took a no-decision for the Rascals, going three innings and allowing four runs, of which only was earned due to the errors. He walked three and picked up four strikeouts. Reliever Dalton Roach (1-2) earned his first professional win, going three scoreless out of the bullpen.

Max MacNabb (8-8) took the loss for the Grizzlies, allowing six runs in six innings, as well as 10 hits.

The Rascals (45-41) will look for the two-game sweep over the Grizzlies (36-50) in the series finale tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. Dan Ludwig will make the start on the mound for the Rascals.

