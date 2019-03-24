FENTON, Mo. — Saint Louis FC tied 1-1 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Match 3 of the USL Championship regular season on Saturday.

More than 4,000 fans attended the game at World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

The game was deadlocked until the 26th minute, when Saint Louis captain Sam Fink found Lewis Hilton on the corner kick.

The Rowdies' Leo Fernandes almost equalized the game in the 32nd minute but his header was saved by St. Louis goalkeeper Jake Fenlason and St. Louis FC took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Rowdies would hit back in the 47th minute with Sebastian Guenzatti, who scored his third goal of the season.

Neither team would score again, and the game finished in a draw.

Saint Louis FC next faces Charlotte Independence next Saturday.