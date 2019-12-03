BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Two SLU Billikens will have some bragging rights after bringing home some hardware from the Atlantic 10 on Tuesday.

Senior guard Javon Bess was named the A-10's Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the second-team All-Conference.

RELATED: French letting hair down and powering Billikens

Sophomore forward Hasahn French was named third-team All-Conference and also to the league's All-Defensive team.

Bess is the first SLU player in history to be named A-10 defensive player of the year. Of the 31 players Bess has guarded this season, he has held 22 below their scoring average, and collectively averaged 11.5 points per game and shot just 35 percent from the field against SLU.

On offense, Bess led the Billikens in scoring averaging 15.2 points per game, and drained 60 3-pointers during the season.

French is second in the A-10 in rebounding with 8.4 boards a game and third in blocked shots with 1.8 a game. He also has a team-leading nine double-doubles on the season.

SLU was the only A-10 school with two players on the All-Defensive team and Bess and French are the first All-Conference players for the Billikens since the 2013-2014 season.

SLU is the number six seed in the upcoming A-10 tournament, and will face either Richmond or Fordham on Thursday in Brooklyn.