St Louis City tops Charlotte 3-1, extends historic start

St. Louis City became the fourth expansion team to win its first two matches after posting a 3-1 victory over FC Charlotte.

ST. LOUIS — Eduard Lowen scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 5th minute of first-half stoppage time and St. Louis City became the fourth expansion team to win its first two matches after posting a 3-1 victory over FC Charlotte on Saturday night.

St. Louis joins the Chicago Fire (1998) and Los Angeles FC (2018). The Seattle Sounders won their first three matches in 2009. Eleven of the last 21 expansion teams won their home opener. The last to do so was Inter Miami in 2020.

St. Louis was coming off a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Austin — joining the 1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny as the only teams to rally for victories in inaugural matches.

Enzo Copetti gave Charlotte (0-2-0) the lead with a goal in the 25th minute. An own-goal by Charlotte's Bill Tuiloma knotted the score in the 41st minute. João Klauss capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 71st minute.

St. Louis outshot Charlotte 11-6 with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal. Charlotte had lost its last three matches by shutouts dating to last season.

Roman Burki saved two shots for St. Louis. Pablo Sisniega had three saves for Charlotte.

Up next for Saint Louis is a matchup Saturday with the Portland Timbers on the road. Charlotte visits the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

