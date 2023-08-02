Here's who will be representing Team USA at the World Baseball Classic

This year, Team USA is boasting arguably one of its best rosters ever. Here's who will be suiting up to represent the United States next month.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is set to be played in March.

This year, the international tournament will run from March 8-21 and games will be played in Taiwan and Japan overseas while here in the United States, games will be completed at the Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field.

The tournament features a pool of 20 teams, including international powerhouses Japan, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. A number of Major League players represent countries across the tournament.

Each team will begin in pool play before advancing to a quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game if the team wins enough. After pool play, games are single elimination.

The championship will be held in Miami on March 21.

This year, Team USA is boasting arguably one of its best rosters ever.

Here's who will be suiting up to represent the United States next month:

Catchers

J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Kyle Higashioka (New York Yankees)

Infielders

Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals)

Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals)

Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies)

Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox)

Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)

Outfielders

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies)

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Jeff McNeil (New York Mets)

Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles)

Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros)

Pitchers

Lance Lynn (Chicago White Sox)

Kyle Freeland (Colorado Rockies)

Adam Wainwright (St. Louis Cardinals)

Brady Singer (Kansas City Royals)

Miles Mikolas (St. Louis Cardinals)

Nick Martinez (San Diego Padres)

Merrill Kelly (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Jason Adam (Tampa Bay Rays)

Daniel Bard (Colorado Rockies)

David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Kendall Gravemen (Chicago White Sox)

Adam Ottavino (New York Mets)

Ryan Pressly (Houston Astros)

Brooks Raley (New York Mets)

Devin Williams (Milwaukee Brewers)

The team will be managed by former Major Leaguer Mark DeRosa, and Mike Trout will serve as the captain for Team USA.

All World Baseball Classic games will be on FOX, FS1, FS2 or Tubi.