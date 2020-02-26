JUPITER, Fla. — Split squad scores: Cardinals 7, Astros 5 and Marlins 8, Cardinals 7

Wednesday was a good day to be one of the Cardinals’ top offensive prospects.

Playing against the Marlins in Jupiter, Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman combined to go 5-of-7 with three RBIs and three runs scored while in West Palm Beach, playing the Astros, Ivan Herrera contributed a two-run single while serving as the designated hitter.

Gorman was in the lineup as a replacement for Matt Carpenter, who was a late scratch because of back tightness.

Here is how Wednesday’s split-squad games broke down:

High: The other impressive performance in Jupiter came from starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, who retired all six batters he faced in two perfect innings.

Low: Tommy Edman went hitless in five at-bats in the game in West Palm Beach, dropping his spring average to .100.

Watch: Nolan Gorman talks about his first big league camp

At the plate: Carlson had a double and triple while going 2-of-2, while Gorman hit behind him and was 3-of-5, also including a double, and had the three RBIs … Yadier Molina and Yairo Munoz also had two hits each in the game in Jupiter while Edmundo Sosa continued his hot start to the spring with a hit and an RBI … In West Palm Beach, Lane Thomas hit a two-run homer and Justin Williams added a solo shot … Paul DeJong and Brad Miller has had two hits in that game.

On the mound: Kim needed just 29 pitches, 18 of them strikes, to get through his two innings of work, recording three strikeouts … Genesis Cabrera got the start against the Astros and also worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two … It wasn’t as good of a day for three relievers who spent much of last year in the Cardinals bullpen as John Brebbia, Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos combined allowed four runs in seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Marlins … Angel Rondon, the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year last season, allowed three runs in two innings against the Astros.

Watch: Dylan Carlson talks about the pressures of being a top prospect

Off the field: Carpenter was held out of the lineup as a precautionary move and he said he would have played had it been a regular-season game. He is expected back in the lineup by Saturday … Paul Goldschmidt was originally scheduled to DH in the game in Jupiter but instead played first for the first time this spring.

Up next: The Cardinals will bus across the state to take on the Braves on Thursday in their new spring facility in Northport. Jack Flaherty will make his second start of the spring and be followed by Dakota Hudson, with each expected to pitch two innings.

