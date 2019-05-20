Here in St. Louis we know good barbecue.

But we don’t need to toot our own horns. We can have (non-St. Louis native) Allan Detrich do it for us.

Detrich literally wrote the book on BBQ. He seeks out the best in the country and helps Americans find it.

And Even Detrich agrees…

“St. Louis has some of the best barbecue!” he told Abby Llorico for the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast.

We all have our favorite spots in the St. Louis area—and there are so many to choose from—but unfortunately, there’s only so much time in the day and in our podcast.

So, this week on Abby Eats St. Louis we sat down with the guys behind three of the best-known BBQ joints in town: Sugarfire, Salt + Smoke and Pappy’s.

5 On Your Side

Episode 1: How the farm-to-table locavore movement is changing St. Louis food culture

Episode 2: Brunch. So. Hard. How the meal is turning Sunday morning into the new Friday night

We’re taking you behind the scenes… a little southern, a little spicy, smoky, saucy—however you like to BBQ.

We get the BBQ pitmasters to spill their thoughts on sauce. We grill ‘em on their pitmaster secrets and have them dish out their menu misfires.

Plus, they share their tips for planning the raddest cookout ever.

This episode of Abby Eats St. Louis drops Tuesday, May 21. Make sure to subscribe in your favorite podcast app to get the latest episode—plus our weekly Small Bites—as soon as they’re released.

Check out all episodes of the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast in the player below or click here for more details on how to subscribe.

About Abby Eats St. Louis

Abby Llorico tells the story of St. Louis based on what’s on the table. From the hunger for local ingredients, to the booming brunch scene and the craving for creative cocktails, Abby dives into the nitty-gritty of how St. Louis grew to become the foodie town that it is.

Abby Eats St. Louis is available for free on all podcast apps. We’ve included links to some of the most popular platforms below.

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Castbox

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Have a topic idea or just want to send us your thoughts or comments? Email us at podcasts@ksdk.com.

And make sure to follow the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast on Instagram for more photos, videos and food inspiration.

Seize the plate, St. Louis!