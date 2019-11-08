With several recent reports of arrests made after online predator and human trafficking stings, law enforcement officers around the country are reminding parents about potentially dangerous apps their kids could have access to.

A couple of weeks ago, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said 25 people were arrested during an operation targeting online predators. Sheriff Tom Knight said all of the men arrested utilized "the internet and mobile applications to contact the children to have sex."

The sheriff's office, and most recently the Madill Police Department in Oklahoma, shared graphics showing 15 apps parents should know about.

The apps include well-known social media and dating apps like Snapchat, TikTok and WhatsApp, as well as location-based dating apps like MeetMe, Grindr and Skout.

App parents should know about, according to law enforcement

10News