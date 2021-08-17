EPA orders Cahokia Heights to fix water, sewer overflow problems

"We can't go to the well and continue to ask these people to pay money they really and truly don't have,” said McCall Sr.

CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering a Metro East town to clean up its act and fix a longstanding sewage problem.

This all comes after community advocates raised concerns to the EPA seeking environmental justice.

On a hot, humid August afternoon things are dry in Cahokia Heights.

"Man we're just lucky and blessed,” said McArthur Smith.

However, McArthur Smith and his wife Beverly Cruz Smith know that around here things don’t stay dry for long.

"It floods a lot,” said Beverly Cruz Smith.

The Smiths can’t drink the water in their home.

"Oh my God,” said Cruz Smith. “It smells like bad mildew."

Much of their furniture sits on pallets after at least 28 sewer overflows have flooded their neighborhood this year alone.

"It rotted the floor out,” said Smith. “The bedroom floor just fell in."

The EPA recently sent Cahokia Heights two separate notices ordering the town to fix the ongoing issues with its aging sewer and water systems.

"We have an infrastructure that was in place in the 1920s,” said Curtis McCall Sr. “It's just not suitable for the 21st century."

"I just want them to fix the problem,” said Smith.

The problem, according to Mayor Curtis McCall Sr., is that the newly formed town doesn’t have the funding for the projected $22-million fix.



"We can't go to the well and continue to ask these people to pay money they really and truly don't have,” said McCall Sr.

Despite missing out on a FEMA grant that would’ve covered the cost McCall is confident help is on the way to his community.

"We must demand that our local government, state government, county government, and our federal government step up to the plate and bring relief to these people,” said McCall Sr.

"Fix the problem,” said Cruz Smith.

Cahokia Heights is currently using some August tax money to patch some problems they've already identified.

The town is currently working to replace an outdated lift station in the area using those funds, but that alone will cost $80,000.