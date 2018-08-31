ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Good news for south county motorists, all southbound lanes of I-270 near Gravois are back open after a morning water main break.

According to Missouri American Water, the damage to the structure of the highway is minimal and a temporary repair has been put in place by MoDOT and a permanent repair will be performed in the future.

Missouri American Water has closed valves on either side of the broken water main to isolate the broken section, and they’re working to restore service to the approximately 40 customers who are without water.

