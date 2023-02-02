I-270 North County Corridor project now 70% complete, MoDOT says

The $278 million project is on schedule to be completed at the end of 2023 according to MODOT.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Interstate 270 North County Corridor Project is 70% complete according to MoDOT.

The $278 million project began in 2020. It's replacing and revitalizing eight miles of pavement between Lindbergh Boulevard and Highway 367.

This original stretch of road was paved in the 1960s.

When complete, an additional lane will be added in both directions on I-270.

Dunn and Pershall, the outer roads, will be one-way and have a bike and pedestrian path.

The project is on budget and on schedule to be completed at the end of this year, according to MoDOT.

"Can't be done soon enough," said James Heberer, a driver. "Between 4 and 5 it's really congested. In the morning it's bad because the highway construction. Going off and on the exit ramps is really bad."

Some drivers avoid the area at all costs due to the construction.

"The lanes are all crooked," Douglas Hester, a driver said. " A lot of people don't understand the lanes. They will cut in front of you, they might hit you."

MoDOT said crashes are up but on par for similar work zones. A spokesperson said work zones are designed to keep drivers and workers safe.

"Getting the patience of the travelers really helps make our jobs easier," Eric Kopinski, MODOT said. "The crashes are happening because of distracted driving or aggressive speeds. Again we encourage everyone to buckle up and put their phone down as they travel through this or any work zone."