Flash flooding shutters I-55 near Loughborough

All lanes of I-55 were shut down Sunday night near Loughborough due to flooding. The interstate has since reopened.

ST. LOUIS — Both directions of Interstate 55 were closed Sunday due to standing water on the road as rainfall continues to pour into the St. Louis region.

Emergency crews shut down both northbound and southbound lanes just before 6 p.m. near Loughborough Avenue. A MoDOT camera showed traffic being diverted off the nearest exit.

The interstate has since reopened.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

