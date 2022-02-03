See yellow tape or an orange sticker on a car stuck in the snow? Here's what it means

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to remind people to avoid traveling if possible.

ST. LOUIS — Snow blanketed the St. Louis area on Thursday leading to traffic troubles on the roads as drivers tried to navigate the snowy conditions. Some were not as fortunate and ended up stuck on the side of the road.

If you're driving down the highway and see a car sitting in the snow, you might be tempted to call police to make sure that person is OK, but before you do, see if you notice a yellow tape or an orange sticker on the vehicle. Missouri State Highway Patrol said if you do, it means the car has been checked on by law enforcement.

If you see a vehicle with caution tape or an orange sticker - it has been checked on by law enforcement. Road conditions... Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The highway patrol is also reminding people to stay off the roads if they can.

In the St. Louis area, MSHP has responded to dozens of stranded drivers and crashes combined on Thursday. Here's a look at the totals as of 7:30 a.m.

Troop C winter weather related totals as of 7:30



✅Calls for service: 76

✅Stranded motorists: 48

✅Non-injury crashes: 13

✅Injury crashes: 0

✅Fatal crashes: 0❗️ — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) February 3, 2022

If you do have to go out on the roads during the winter weather, travel officials said it's a good idea to make sure you have a winter weather car kit. Including things like warm clothes, water and snacks, a full tank of gas and a blanket. For a full list of items, and other winter weather driving tips, click here.

The winter storm warning has been extended through 6 p.m. in the St. Louis area as snow continues to fall Thursday. 5 On Your Side is bringing viewers live updates online and throughout the day on air.

