Foliage forecast 2023: Will St. Louis see vibrant fall leaves?

A few areas are starting to change color, but St. Louis is weeks away from peak color. Here are the factors that affect how colorful we get.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is entering that phase of the year when the leaves are starting to change, and some of them are even starting to fall.

One of the main reasons for early fall color and fallen leaves on your lawn is the stress of drought and higher temperatures.

Brown could dominate the fall foliage color palette due to this summer's weather conditions.

"A lot of stress," Daria McKelvey, supervisor for the Kemper Center for Home Gardening at the Missouri Botanical Garden, explained to 5 On Your Side. "High temperatures, high humidity and they're trying to take up moisture from the soil and there's not much. I can't say that trees get this way, but think of us having a parched throat, maybe that's what they feel like under dry conditions."

Our current fall foliage map from Explore Fall shows that most areas have little to no color at all.

This will obviously change over the coming days. 5 on Your Side's Weather First team will continue to update this story about how the conditions may help or hurt our colors over the coming days.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.