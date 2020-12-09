Watch Live: Tropical Storm Sally slightly stronger, slower as it nears Louisiana

Sally is still expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane with around 85 mph maximum sustained winds.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Sally’s forecast path has shifted slightly eastward Monday morning, now forecast to make a landfall first landfall early Tuesday near the Mouth of the Mississippi River and then a second landfall in southern Mississippi near Bay St. Louis/Pass Christian, MS Tuesday afternoon.

However, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center caution it is still too early to determine exactly where Sally will move onshore due to uncertainty in the timing of a predicted northward turn near the Central Gulf Coast.

Sally is still expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane with around 85+ mph maximum sustained winds.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Sally’s winds slightly increased to 65 mph. Sally is about 165 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, and moving at 8 mph, slightly slower than it was earlier in the morning.

The NHC says that while Sally has not really intensified, there is still time for the storm to strengthen in favorable conditions during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Several computer models shifted late Sunday to predict a more easterly path for Tropical Storm Sally, and the official path from the NHC reflects that. If the trend holds, the storm will bring much less rainfall for southeast Louisiana. In fact, some models even show every little rain for the New Orleans area at this time.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.

Storm surge warnings extend from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Mississippi / Alabama border including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay.

Tropical Storm Sally Impacts

Storm Surge

A combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. Just like with rain, if the storm does move farther east, that could mean some lowered surge levels. Surge is expected to start late Monday and continue into at least early Wednesday.

With the high tide, water could reach the following heights if the peak surge occurs at the same time:

The mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs including Lake Borgne: 7-11 ft

Ocean Springs to MS/AL Border: 5-8 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas: 4-6 ft

Port Fourchon to Mouth of the Mississippi River: 3-5 ft

Burns Point to Port Fourchon: 1-3 ft

Rain

Sally is expected to be a slow-moving system as it approaches land, producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches of rain possible for portions of the Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle.

There may be a tight gradient of rain totals across our area with the heaviest bands to the east and much lower amounts the farther west you go.

It looks possible that we could see the highest totals over coastal Mississippi and even farther east with much lesser amounts to the west closer to Baton Rouge. This would put much of southeast Louisiana somewhere in the middle with at least a few inches of rain possible - but if Sally tracks a little farther east, much of our area may end up with manageable rain totals of a few inches or less.

Right now a flash flood watch covers most of our area for a potential 6-12 inches of rain and isolated areas with up to 20 inches. Again, these numbers could decrease depending on Sally's eventual path.

Winds

Tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or higher) could start to move over extreme coastal areas during the day Monday and slowly spread over the rest of the area Monday night into Tuesday. Hurricane-force-winds will be possible particularly near the coast starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday.

A tornado or two may occur Monday afternoon into Tuesday over coastal areas of the Gulf Coast.

