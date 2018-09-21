ST. LOUIS — Big changes come to the weather in St. Louis as our September heat wave ends Friday.

A cold front moves through on your Friday morning and brings with it some morning thundershowers and cooler temperatures for today and the weekend. Severe weather is not in the forecast but there will be some light to moderate downpours with our morning rain. Thundershowers will be scattered and not all areas will see rain, leaving many of us dry.

Metro St. Louis could still see a stray shower for midday and early this afternoon, but the majority of the rain will be well south of our region by 2 pm. Expect a mainly dry afternoon and cooler 80s for high temperatures on Friday.

Mostly cloudy and cooler for the weekend with little to no rain chances in our area. Saturday and Sunday will see daytime temperatures in the 70s. Turning warmer again Monday with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Back into the 80s to start next week.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the bi-state on Tuesday with a few showers lingering into Wednesday. The Tuesday system is yet another cold front with even cooler autumn air for our region. By next weekend temperatures will only be in the 60s.

