Loop Trolley service temporarily suspended Aug. 20 due to expected extreme heat, humidity

ST. LOUIS — Please be aware that the Loop Trolley, which travels throughout the Delmar Loop, will not be available on Aug. 20 because of expected extreme heat and high humidity.

In a Friday press release, Bi-State Development (BSD) said that the Loop Trolley will not operate Sunday, Aug. 20, because temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees or higher.

Extreme heat can be hazardous and unpleasant for Loop Trolley car operators and riders because the trolley is not air-conditioned.

When it is safe, the Loop Trolley will resume operations, according to BSD.

Temperatures will rise quickly and humidity levels will increase over the weekend. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will turn even hotter.

An Excessive Heat Watch has already been issued in anticipation of the dangerous heat for Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon as temperatures peak near 100 degrees. With any touch of humidity, our heat index values will reach over 100 beginning Sunday through much of next week.

Remember to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon hours next week. The dry pattern remains in place as well with no rain expected until sometime around next weekend.

If the heat continues to affect Loop Trolley operations, BSD will provide an update by Wednesday, Aug. 23 on whether or not it will also suspend trolley access on Thursday, Aug. 24.

For more information on Loop Trolley operations or further disruptions, visit the Loop Trolley website or Facebook page.