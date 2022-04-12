Here's how you can help prepare for severe weather

From finding your safe place to knowing what to keep in an emergency kit, here are some ways you can prepare ahead of potential severe weather.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is bracing for possible severe weather, which means it's a good idea to make sure your severe weather checklist is up to date.

An intense couple of days of severe weather are expected Tuesday into Wednesday across the middle part of the country. The most active day locally in St. Louis will be Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop along a cold front during lunchtime and into the early afternoon.

Do you know where to go if severe weather strikes? How about what to keep on hand in case of an emergency? Here are some things you can do to help prepare ahead of severe weather:

Make a plan

Where will you go if severe weather strikes? Having a plan, whether at home or work, can make a difference. Where you should go can depend on if you're at home, at work, running errands, etc.

To help you find the safest place during severe weather, click here.

Study the lingo

When the National Weather Service issues a watch, that means the ingredients are out there for a severe storm to develop. A warning is when severe weather has been spotted and you need to take action.

Make sure you have a way to get weather warnings like a weather radio or alerts through your cellphone.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

Create an emergency kit

Missouri Storm Aware recommends keeping the following items around and in something that you can carry.

Water and canned or dried food

Battery-powered radio

Flashlight

Extra batteries for the radio and flashlight

Prescription medications

First-aid kit