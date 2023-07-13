Strong storms cause tree damage, power outages in St. Louis, Jefferson counties

As of 6:15 a.m., there have been no reports of any injuries, but many homes and cars were damaged.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Many around the St. Louis area woke up Thursday morning to storm damage and power outages.

At one point, more than 10,000 Ameren Missouri customers were without power. As of 6:15 a.m. Thursday, about 9,600 customers were still without power according to Ameren's outage map.

5 On Your Side crews were out in south St. Louis County and Jefferson County last night where the weather left behind a wake of damage and destruction.

In south St. Louis County, Rudy Mesinovic showed us a tree that fell on top of his house. He estimated last night his family had up to $60,000 worth of damage.

He tried removing the tree and covering his roof with a tarp.

Mesinovic had begun the process of filing a claim with his insurance company.

“Wind is blowing. You couldn't see anything,” Mesinovic said. “Fog and wind maybe 70-100 mph. I'm looking outside to see what's going on and going around the house to see my middle daughter is in the house knocking at the back door. But a tree fell down on the house. One branch, second branch. It's scary.”

And in Park Hills in Jefferson County, several tree limbs snapped and trees were uprooted.

The National Weather Service reported a tree fell on a home with 5 people inside. None of them were hurt.

Ameren crews were spotted working overnight trying to restore power in the park hills area.