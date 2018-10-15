ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is expecting its first freeze and frost of the season overnight into Tuesday morning.

The entire metro area is under either a warning or advisory due to the dropping temperatures.

The metro St. Louis area and parts south are under a Frost Advisory from 11 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Widespread frost is expected, and “potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold,” the NWS stated in its update. Temperatures will get down into the lower 30s.

5 On Your Side weather: Latest watches, warnings and advisories for your area

The northern half of the viewing area is under a Freeze Warning from 11 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Freeze Warning means “sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely,” the National Weather Service said. This kind of weather will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

A combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temps at the ground level to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region.

5 On Your Side weather: Get the latest forecast

© 2018 KSDK