We are in a 5 On Your Side Storm Alert today. Join Meteorologist Chester Lampkin this morning from 4 to 7 a.m. for the most accurate forecast in St. Louis.

Wintry weather will bring yet another early season snowfall for St. Louis tonight through Thursday morning, with several inches of snow forecast for parts of the metro.

A Winter Storm Warning, for 6 inches or more of snow, covers the metro-east, St. Louis and other parts of Southern Illinois; while a Winter Weather Advisory covers the rest of metro St. Louis and other parts of Missouri and Illinois.

In the Winter Weather Advisory area, anywhere from 1 inch to 6 inches of snow could fall.

FULL FORECAST: Get the latest 5 On Your Side forecast

The snow is expected to start tonight, generally after 6 pm, with the heaviest snow in metro St. Louis from about 10 p.m. through the morning rush hour on Thursday. Snow will begin to weaken and ease away during the morning hours on Thursday before finally moving out of Missouri around midday.

Snow will linger into Southern Illinois through the afternoon on Thursday before clearing away by evening. Temperatures will hover in the 20s and lower 30s tonight and tomorrow as a result of the snow.

Expect slippery and dangerous road conditions by midnight tonight and throughout Thursday in the St. Louis area. The time to fill the gas tank and stock up on ice melt and other winter supplies is now to prepare for this unusually heavy snow event.

Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

© 2018 KSDK