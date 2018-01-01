WATCH LIVE
missouri and illinois election results 2018

You will find real-time 2018 election results, including federal, state and local races. Top races include the Missouri senatorial race (Incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley are on the ballot), the Illinois governor's race (Incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner and Democrat JB Pritzker are facing off.), and the Missouri 2nd Congressional District race (Incumbent Republican Ann Wagner and Democrat Cort VanOstran) which is the biggest house race in the St. Louis area. There are several Missouri stte measures captivating the state including Amendment 2 - which looks to legalize medical Marijuana with the revenue generated to benefit the health care of veterans. Missouri Proposition B is highly contested issue. If it passes, the measure would raise Missouri’s minimum wage from $7.85 to $12.00 by the year 2023.
Politics

