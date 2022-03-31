Lottery for $10 Hamilton tickets at Fox Theatre opens Friday

The lottery opens Friday for tickets April 12-17.

ST. LOUIS — You could be the lucky winner of $10 Hamilton tickets at The Fabulous Fox Theatre. All you have to do is enter the lottery.

A digital lottery put on by The Fox and Producer Jeffrey Seller will open at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at noon April 7 for tickets to shows April 12-17, a news release from Fox Theatre said.

A new lottery will open every Friday at 10 a.m. and close the following Thursday at 12 p.m. until the show closes May 15, according to the release.

There will be 40 tickets for every performance and all 40 tickets will be priced at $10.

All participants must be 18 or older with a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter the lottery.

Tickets for Hamilton at The Fabulous Fox are now on sale. The first show is April 12.

The news release detailed how to enter the lottery.

HOW TO ENTER