Lottery for $10 Hamilton tickets at Fox Theatre opens Friday

ST. LOUIS — You could be the lucky winner of $10 Hamilton tickets at The Fabulous Fox Theatre. All you have to do is enter the lottery.
A digital lottery put on by The Fox and Producer Jeffrey Seller will open at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at noon April 7 for tickets to shows April 12-17, a news release from Fox Theatre said.
A new lottery will open every Friday at 10 a.m. and close the following Thursday at 12 p.m. until the show closes May 15, according to the release.
There will be 40 tickets for every performance and all 40 tickets will be priced at $10.
All participants must be 18 or older with a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter the lottery.
Tickets for Hamilton at The Fabulous Fox are now on sale. The first show is April 12.
The news release detailed how to enter the lottery.
HOW TO ENTER
- Use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
- The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
- Lottery tickets void if resold.
- All times listed are in the local time zone.