Immersive Van Gogh experience extends stay in St. Louis through May 30

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time, the immersive Van Gogh experience is extending its stay in St. Louis.

The demand to see Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is still so high organizers said they're staying put a little longer. More than 200,000 tickets have been sold to see the iconic artworks of Vincent Van Gogh, a release Wednesday said.

The experience will stay at The Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria through May 30.

Beyond Van Gogh is also celebrating the artist's birthday on March 30. The exhibit will offer free admission to anyone named Vincent or if you share a birthday with the artist, organizers said. You can show your ID at the door for entry.

There will also be free donuts from Vincent Van Doughnuts and free Starry Night cupcakes from Cake Snob while supplies last.

Beyond Van Gogh will be open Wednesdays through Sundays until March 30. Then from April 7 through May 30, the experience will be open Thursdays and Fridays from noon until last entry at 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. until last entry at 8 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until last entry at 6 p.m.

The Van Gogh experience will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Four entry times will be available each hour. Ticket prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5-15. Children younger than 5 are free. For more details on hours and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Beyond Van Gogh website by clicking here.

The immersive Van Gogh experience was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into a 3D world that “exhilarates the senses.”

If you enjoyed the Van Gogh exhibit, another new immersive experience is coming to St. Louis in 2022. "Monet: The Immersive Experience" will be coming to the Immersive Artspace at the St. Louis Galleria sometime this year.