'Reunited with Buds': New Budweiser commercial celebrates friends getting back together

The commercial follows the journeys of a Clydesdale horse and a Labrador retriever puppy as they run toward each other

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser is out with a new commercial that celebrates friends getting back together across the country as social distancing requirements begin to relax.

The ‘Reunited with Buds’ commercial was created by Anomaly Canada and is set to Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now.’ It follows the journeys of a Clydesdale horse and a Labrador retriever puppy as they run toward each other.

The commercial also shows scenes of a bar preparing to reopen.

"We can't wait to see our buds. But when we do, let's do it safely," the ad says.

The story of a Clydesdale horse's bond with the puppy was first shown in Budweiser's 2014 commercial 'Puppy Love.' Budweiser said it pulled from archived footage for the new commercial to abide by social distancing guidelines.

During the pandemic, Anheuser-Busch, which produces Budweiser, has donated $5 million to the American Red Cross and has worked with its sports partners to turns arenas and stadiums into Red Cross blood drive centers.

It has also distributed more than 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and has contributed $3 million to COVID-19 relief for bar and restaurant workers.