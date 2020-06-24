Here's how Cardinals players are reacting to the return of baseball

"Baseball is back! I could cry... #2020" - Matt Carpenter

ST. LOUIS — After a months-long back and forth between Major League Baseball owners and players with seemingly no end in sight, one came Tuesday night.

Players will begin reporting for training camps on July 1, with a season to begin on July 23 or 24.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

While many of the players will likely still be upset at the failed negotiations with owners, some took to social media Tuesday night to celebrate the return of the game itself.

Jack Flaherty, who has been very vocal on the negotiations between the union and the owners, is ready to play. He tweeted this classic gif, saying "suit up".

Matt Carpenter echoed the feelings of a lot of us.

Harrison Bader is ready to get back patrolling the Busch Stadium outfield.

And the Cardinals chimed in as well, saying simply, "See you soon".