City Foundry partners with Jamo Presents for socially distanced live concert series

ST. LOUIS — Live concert events are starting back up in St. Louis, but in a socially distanced way.

City Foundry STL has partnered with St. Louis concert promoter Jamo Presents to organize a weekly concert series that will also give attendees a first look at the food hall, market, retail, entertainment and office space development before its 2021 opening.

Tickets will be sold in pods to seat groups of two to six and will feature concession partners STL Barkeep and Niche Food Group. Free parking will also be provided within City Foundry STL property.

Masks will be required for attendees when they enter or exit the venue, when they leave their designated pods and while interacting with venue staff. One-way line systems will keep traffic organized.

Strict hygiene protocols include the thorough sanitation of the venue during and after each show. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the footprint, and contactless concessions ordering will also help maximize cleanliness.

The location within City Foundry, concert dates, line-up, and more will be announced next week.