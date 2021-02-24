Saint Louis University partners with City Foundry tenant on food nutrition innovation

SLU students and faculty in the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics will have access to the Food Discovery Center for labs, coursework and mentoring

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is partnering with meat manufacturer Deli Star Corp. on food nutrition education and innovation.

The partnership will center around Deli Star's research and innovation hub, Food Discovery Center, located at City Foundry and blocks away from SLU in Midtown. SLU students and faculty in the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics will have access to the Food Discovery Center for labs, coursework and mentoring where students will gain hands-on experience with the product development process, commercialization and food nutrition. Students also have access to Cure8 Ventures Advisors, the venture capital firm founded by Deli Star, officials said.

“The research, problem-solving and innovation conducted in the Food Discovery Center will provide opportunities to discover new and better ways of innovating food products that promote healing through human nutrition,” Deli Star CEO Justin Siegel said in a statement. “This intersection of research and development and higher education through the Deli Star-SLU partnership at FDC will serve to inspire students and nurture the talent pipeline in our industry for many years to come.”

The partnership will kick off on July 1, officials said.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.