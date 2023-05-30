St. Louis-based brewery releases Voltron-inspired beer

4 Hands Brewing Co. will work with breweries across the United States to bring to distribute a total of six beers based on the animated series.

ST. LOUIS — A beer based on the legendary animated series, "Voltron, Defender of the Universe," is available at 4 Hands Brewing Company and will hit store shelves soon.

The St. Louis-based brewery announced the launch of a series of beers inspired by the series in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, WEP, LLC.

"It only made sense for two St. Louis-born legends like 4 Hands and Voltron to come together to delight beer drinkers and mecca-anime fans alike,” said Bob Koplar, president of WEP.

4 Hands Brewing Co. will work with breweries across the United States to distribute a total of six beers, six volumes, over the next two years based on the animated series.

“In order to maximize the reach of this project, we’ll spend two years working with brewery friends from across the country in the hopes that these beers and the story will allow our fans to reminisce on simpler times, being young and not having a care in the world," Kevin Lemp, 4 Hands Brewing Company's founder, said.

The company will also work with St. Louis-based artist Josh Rowan to design the labels for the beers. He will "bring the anime series to life by featuring the five lions from which Voltron is composed on each successive label," the release said.

Volume One was created in collaboration with Narrow Gauge Brewing Company in Florissant, Missouri. The 7.5% ABV hazy IPA has "tons of citrusy hop flavor and aroma without substantial upfront bitterness," a press release said.

The first of the series is now available on tap and in cans at 4 Hands Brewing Company for guests to enjoy. It is expected to hit store shelves across the state this week.