Missouri's first food truck garden to open on July 3

Masks will be encouraged, and tables will be more than 12 feet apart

AFFTON, Mo. — Missouri’s first food truck garden will officially open over the Fourth of July weekend.

9 Mile Garden will hold its grand opening week beginning on July 3.

The grounds will be open to the public beginning at lunchtime on July 3 and will operate for both lunch and dinner throughout the entire weekend.

During the grand opening week and going forward, the garden and its staff will follow health and safety guidelines set by the CDC and St. Louis County to provide a socially distant event space, according to a press release from 9 Mile Garden.

Masks will be encouraged, and tables will be more than 12 feet apart.

“We’re excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis,” said 9 Mile Garden Managing Partner Brian Hardesty. “We’ll have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables will be situated more than 12 feet apart, and we’ll be encouraging our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. It’s important to us that people know that all regulations and measures are being taken to protect their health.”

There will be live music performance by local acts including The John Hughes Experience, Caroline Steinkamp and Tree One Four.

On the Fourth of July, the garden will screen an outdoor movie in honor of the holiday. There will also be charitable events throughout the weekend.

The Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden will also open its doors, serving a wide selection of draft beer from the best of local and national breweries alongside a rotating selection of draft wines and cocktails, and cold brew coffee by Blueprint Coffee on tap. The same health and safety guidelines will be applied within The Canteen.

The inaugural food truck lineup at 9 Mile Garden includes: Balkan Treat Box, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco, Guerilla Street Food, Doggie Mac’s, Sugarfire 64, Essentially Fries, Wok and Roll, The Saucy Iguana, Ukraft, Truckeria Del Valle, Burgers STL, Wayno’s, Blues Fired Pizza, Spud Shack, The Crooked Boot, Honest to Goodness, Sedara Sweets, Zia’s On The Hill, Super Smokers, CJ’s Deli, Tastebudz Express, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Fire & Ice Cream Truck, Truck Norris, Scoops & More, Poptimism, Graze, Smokey’s Q, and Twisted Tacos.

Guest trucks from across the country will make appearances from time to time, as well.