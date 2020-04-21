City Foundry to host and match donations at next 'Restaurant Rally'

Restaurants began the ‘pay what you can’ initiative in March to offer food in exchange for monetary donations to help the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL is hosting the next ‘restaurant rally’ with local restaurants this weekend.

It’s a donated-based food drive-thru.

The team behind Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, and the upcoming Chicken Out restaurants began the ‘pay what you can’ initiative in March to offer food in exchange for monetary donations to help the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally will take place on April 26 at City Foundry STL located at 3700 Forest Park Avenue from 9 a.m. until offerings are sold out.

According to a press release, City Foundry STL also committed to matching all donations made, up to $25,000, with support from 1Stone Foundation, Lewis and Clark Ventures and Advantage Capital.

Sunday’s donations will be split equally between The Gateway Resilience Fund and The Little Bit Foundation.

“City Foundry STL will be a place for the community so it’s important that we show our support now, even before we open,” said Steve Smith, principal owner of City Foundry STL. “Food brings people together, and this is a small way that we can support our community safely and celebrate our amazing city.”

Guests can enter the drive-thru off of Vandeventer Avenue and follow signage to order pick-up food offerings.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Brasswell, Mission Taco Joint, Russell’s, Crazy Bowls & Wraps, Hot Box Cookies and Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee will offer items, such as Sugarfire’s pulled pork sandwiches and Brasswell’s burgers.

Donations will be accepted in the form of cash or can also be made through Give Butter. Text CFSTL to 202-858-1233 to donate via Apple Pay, Venmo, etc. If you are a restaurant interested in participating, you can reach out to ben@chickenoutchicken.com.

Guests will remain in their cars, and all personnel involved will abide by safety measures recommended for low-contact service. All ‘Restaurant Rally’ workers will protect themselves with gloves, masks, and extensive on-site hand washing. They will take orders through car windows and receive the cash donations with contactless reception in a plastic tray, according to a press release.