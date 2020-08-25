Couple has pop-up wedding at Crown Candy

Nick and Ashley Jaworski had a pop-up wedding at Old North St. Louis restaurant Crown Candy

ST. LOUIS — As the coronavirus pandemic continues and puts some plans and major life events on hold, some people are getting creative with ways to still allow those events to happen.

So what does a dream wedding look like during COVID-19 era? Bacon and malts.

And one St. Louis couple didn’t let the pandemic stop them from getting married at a unique venue on Monday.

Nick and Ashley Jaworski had a pop-up wedding at Old North St. Louis restaurant Crown Candy with their son Miles in attendance.

“FYI it’s the first wedding ceremony held at Crown Candy in my lifetime and maybe ever,” owner of Crown Candy, Andy Karandzieff said on Twitter.

Groom Nick said the couple wanted to do something fun and then the pandemic happened. “So, we wanted to do something that would also be awesome but not really an option at other times,” he added.

Nick and Ashley both grew up in the St. Louis area.

“Crown Candy is St. Louis and we love bacon and malts. It was a no-brainer. We’re so happy we get to start our new life together full of bacon and ice cream,” Nick said.

The couple stills plans to have their “fun event” when the pandemic is over.

"It'll be part 'we're married' and part 'we crushed COVID'," Nick said.