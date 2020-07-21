'Streateries' coming to the Central West End

Several restaurants in the CWE will serve diners at tables set up on Euclid as a way for more people to safely eat out during COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The Central West End will take al fresco dining up a notch and out into the streets starting this weekend.

The popular St. Louis neighborhood known for its restaurant and bar scene is making some temporary changes on Friday and Saturday nights to help more people dine safely outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central West End will debut what it’s calling “Streateries” beginning Friday, July 24. Several restaurants will expand their patio seating by adding tables and chairs onto Euclid Avenue.

Participating Streateries include:

Mission Taco Joint

Pi Pizzeria

Ranoush

Salt + Smoke

Up-Down STL

Diners will want to double check with the establishments to make sure they’re open. Both Salt + Smoke and Mission Taco Joint announced closures within the past week due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Central West End’s website states coronavirus safety measures will be in place, including social distancing and wearing masks. There also will be hand washing stations available throughout the street dining spaces.

The Streateries program is expected to continue at least through August. During the street eatery events, these sections of Euclid will be closed to traffic:

Euclid North of McPherson to the first alley

Euclid South of McPherson to the first alley

Euclid North of Maryland to Carriage Lane/the first alley North of Maryland

Al fresco dining is available anytime for patio seating at these CWE restaurants: