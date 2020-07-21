These St. Louis area restaurants are temporarily closed again due to the coronavirus

Some restaurants have had an employee or customer who has tested positive for COVID-19. Others are closing out of an abundance of caution due to the spike in cases

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants in the St. Louis area have had to temporarily close again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple restaurants have either had an employee test positive for COVID-19 or a customer. In some cases, restaurants are temporarily closing after a potential exposure involving an employee. Others are closing their dining rooms out of an abundance of caution.

Businesses are not required to tell the public if a customer or employee has tested positive for the virus. However, several restaurants in the area have chosen to make public, transparent statements to let customers know the situation.

Below is the current list of St. Louis area restaurants that temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Editor’s note: This story will continue to be updated.

Balkan Treat Box closed its doors on July 10 after an employee was possibly exposed secondarily to the coronavirus. It said no one on its staff has tested positive for the virus.

Bengelina Hospitality Group temporarily closed five of its restaurants after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The joint Instagram account for Elaia and Olio said on July 15 they would close along with Nixta, the Benevolent King and AO&Co. Market and Cafe. They will stay closed until at least July 28 and won't reopen until every employee tests negative, the restaurant group said.

Brown Jerry's Blues, Brews and Barbecue in Pacific announced on July 13 it was temporarily closing after one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

John D. McGurk’s closed its Soulard location on July 20 after a member of its staffed tested positive for the virus. It said it would either reopen on July 22 or 23 after deep cleaning and sanitation.

Juniper in the Central West End announced on July 19 it would be closing its dining room and moving to carry out and delivery only due to COVID-19 concerns. "I do not anticipate re-opening our dining room for at least a year ... we are at least prepared for that. Takeout, and delivery (finally) will be our new model for the foreseeable future. Take care y’all," the tweet from Juniper said.

Mission Taco Joint closed its Central West End location on July 19 after an employee tested positive for the virus. The next day, it closed the St. Charles location after an employee there tested positive. Mission Taco Joint said both restaurants will be professionally deep cleaned before they reopen. The other locations remain open for carryout and limited seating.

Mr. Thirsty's Bar & Grill announced it was closing on July 16 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Salt + Smoke closed all of its locations on July 18 after an employee at one location tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant then followed up to say employees tested positive at three locations. “In light of the regional surges in cases and a recent positive test of one of our staff members, we have decided to close all Salt + Smoke locations while we assess the best way to move forward. We encourage everyone to take this seriously and please wear masks,” the restaurant said in a tweet.

Ted Drewes announced it was closing on July 16 after one of its employees tested positive for the virus. It planned to reopen the following week after a professional cleaning.