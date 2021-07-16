Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill is opening a third location in St. Charles County in just a few months

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A new seafood restaurant is set to open in St. Charles County.

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill is opening its third location in St. Peters.

The owners, Harry and Erica Parker, opened their first restaurant 17 years ago in Creve Coeur. The Edwardsville, Illinois, location opened 10 years later.

“St. Charles County has been on our radar and we thought we would be there as soon as we could. It’s always been on our list. We have quite a few customers from St. Charles County, so we said we are going to take advantage of this and open up in St. Peters,” stated Harry Parker.

“It’s a whole new concept what we are doing. Not only will it be a seafood restaurant but there will be a New Orleans-style brunch every day."

The new restaurant will be next door to Pappy’s Smokehouse in the 5200 block of North Service Road, which is on the other side of Interstate 70 from Mid Rivers Mall.

“We are so excited! Here’s an opportunity for us to grow and do something different. We are going to expand on the success that we have with our brunch menu," Harry Parker said. "My wife and I look forward to serving you again, again, and again. As they say in the Big Easy, “Laissez les bon temps roulez” or “Let the good times roll.”

The third Gulf Shores restaurant is set to open in early fall.

To see the full menu, visit the Gulf Shores Restaurant website.



