Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria raises $4,100 for nonprofit in 1 day

The restaurant donated 100% of the profits to the June Jessee Memorial Foundation

ST. LOUIS — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria raised thousands of dollars for a local nonprofit in a single day.

On Tuesday, the restaurant was able to make $4,100 in profits through curbside pick-up and frozen pizza delivery and 100% of those profits was donated to the June Jessee Memorial Foundation (JJMF).

JJMF supports local families with medically complex children who suffer from neurological disorders, according to the press release. Click here for more information about the organization.

So far, Katie’s Pizza has donated $231,520 to local nonprofit organizations, the release said. The restaurant’s Rock Hill and Town & Country locations participated in the fundraising event.

Katie’s Pizza is open Tuesday through Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to order curbside pick-up and click here to place an order for frozen pizza.