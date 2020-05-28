Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria raises $4,100 for nonprofit in 1 day

ST. LOUIS — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria raised thousands of dollars for a local nonprofit in a single day.
On Tuesday, the restaurant was able to make $4,100 in profits through curbside pick-up and frozen pizza delivery and 100% of those profits was donated to the June Jessee Memorial Foundation (JJMF).
JJMF supports local families with medically complex children who suffer from neurological disorders, according to the press release. Click here for more information about the organization.
So far, Katie’s Pizza has donated $231,520 to local nonprofit organizations, the release said. The restaurant’s Rock Hill and Town & Country locations participated in the fundraising event.
Katie’s Pizza is open Tuesday through Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to order curbside pick-up and click here to place an order for frozen pizza.
WHAT'S COOKIN' IN THE LOU
- A tomato farmer, with restaurant customers vanishing, sows unlikely opportunity during pandemic
- These are the restaurants that are open for dine-in services in the St. Louis area
- Pick-your-own strawberry season returns at Eckert’s this weekend
- Bar K unveils new renderings of its future home in The Grove
- These are the St. Louis area restaurants that have permanently closed during the coronavirus pandemic
- Diners gather in the street in downtown St. Louis