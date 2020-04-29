Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria selling morel mushroom frozen pizzas

“Made fresh with our beautifully charred wood oven crust, then quickly frozen and sealed. SUPER DELISH!”

ST. LOUIS — It’s that time of year when morel mushroom season is in full swing, and Katie’s Pizza Pasta Osteria is taking full advantage.

The restaurant is now selling morel mushroom frozen pizzas for a limited time.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

“We suggest stocking up and sending to friends so you can enjoy all summer long,” they said. “Made fresh with our beautifully charred wood oven crust, then quickly frozen and sealed. SUPER DELISH!”

The pizza features morel mushrooms, black garlic butter, Stracchino cheese, leeks, Pecorino, lemon zest and sea salt. Customers can get two 12-inch pizzas for $40 and the restaurant also provides cooking instructions.

Customers must order the pizza online and it will be delivered right to their door.

After the restaurant made the post on Facebook, several people commented and said how good the pizza looks while others said they already ordered some!



“Just ordered mine! Thanks for the awesome offer!!!” said one Facebook user.

“Just ordered this, and I still have pizzas in the freezer from my last order!” said another.

The morel mushroom pizza is available for a limited time, so get it while you can!

