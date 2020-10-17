Kingside Diner relocating to former Gamlin Whiskey House space

"Kingside Diner will certainly add to the warmth and vibrancy of this high-traffic hotspot"

ST. LOUIS — Kingside Diner’s flagship restaurant in the Central West End will be relocating to another space within the neighborhood.

It will relocate to a space that was previously occupied by Gamlin Whiskey House at 236 North Euclid Avenue in the winter of next year.

The move is in conjunction with the expansion of the St. Louis Chess Club, according to a press release.

Owner Aaron Teitelbaum said he is excited about the new opportunities the relocation will offer guests.

“We aren’t moving far, but the new CWE location will provide room for additional tables and seating which will allow us to serve more guests, more efficiently,” said Teitelbaum. “We will also be extending our hours of operation into the evening with a brand-new food and beverage menu to accommodate nighttime dining.”

Over the next few months, the diner will be updating and renovating its new location to “embody the familiar chess-themed ambiance that current patrons enjoy.”

The diner will be adding more walk-in seating and several spaces for special occasions and private events.

“We are thrilled to see this neighborhood favorite relocating to one of our busiest intersections in the heart of the CWE,” said Kate Haher, Executive Director of the Central West End Business Community Improvement District. “Kingside Diner will certainly add to the warmth and vibrancy of this high-traffic hotspot.”

The current Kingside Diner location at 4651 Maryland Avenue in the Central West End will remain open while the new space is being renovated.

Kingside Diner also has a location in Clayton at 8025 Bonhomme Avenue.

