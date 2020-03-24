ALTON, Ill. — A team of farmers, chefs and volunteers from St. Louis and Alton have been working to get food and personal care supplies to people in need amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rae Miller from Known & Grown STL and Rex Hale and John Simmons of AltonWorks began collaborating with local farmers, restaurateurs, area chefs, food suppliers and local service organizations.

They are working to help increase social distancing by setting up a short-term regional network to gather donated food and essential items and prepare and deliver meals “in the most effective, hygienic and efficient manner possible to people across the region.”

“During times like this, we have a responsibility to care for our neighbors in need, wherever they are,” said Hale.

So far, more than 60,000 pounds of food and supplies have been dropped off at two area sites and thousands of pounds of food has been delivered through at least 30 local charitable organizations, according to a press release.

“Creating a sense of community during a public crisis like this is more important than ever,” Miller said in the release. “Food is such an essential part of creating a resilient and thriving community, and the 40 farmers in our program are committed to stepping up to help people get back food on the table.”

There are two locations where people can bring donations and social service agencies can pick up food for delivery:

STL Food Works

408 N Sarah St, St. Louis, MO 63108

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations Needed: Food and personal care items.

Who can pick up: NFP organizations for distribution to people in need.

Riverbend Billiards Building

909 E Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations needed: Food and personal care items.

Who can pick up: NFP organizations for distribution to people in need and individuals in need can pick up items for their families. Milk will also be available for sale at this location.

For more information on donating items or if you have needs for items, call 618-433-9214.

More Coronavirus Coverage