St. Louis based company looking for Grandma brand ambassador

The ambassador will be representing the brand on social media, offering wisdom to others and discussing opinions and topics of her choice.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based company Lucia's Pizza is searching for a paid grandma.

Lucia's Pizza, the maker of Mama Lucia's Pizza and 4 Hands Brewery-Inspired Pizzas, is looking for a paid grandma social media ambassador.

Applications are open from Aug. 17 through Sept. 16. Those interested will submit a headshot and videos responding to different prompts.

The winner will be signed to a year-long paid contract and be named "nonna."

The commitment will come with up to two hours per month of videos and/or photoshoots to be published on Lucia's Pizza's social media pages. Other responsibilities include potential radio and broadcast opportunities.

The contract will also include the nonna being compensated $200 per month during their year-long ambassador role.

“Mama Lucia’s was the original St. Louis frozen pizza company when the brand began in 1981 in St. Louis’ historical Italian neighborhood of The Hill,” says President Scotty Ashby. “We all know the archetype of the matriarch in the family that keeps everyone honest. We’re looking for a modern-day nonna to engage with our social media audiences and connect with the next generation of pizza lovers.”

The requirements for applicants are:

Age: 60+

Ability to commit to the above needs for one year

A compelling life story

Interest and competency in cooking

Love for pizza

Confident and communicative on camera

Sassy, opinionated, strong-willed, and loving

If you want to be the next nonna for Lucia's Pizza, you can fill out an application here.

Find information regarding Lucia's Pizza and their other brands on their website.