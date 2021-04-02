Marcoot Jersey Creamery launches dog treats on Amazon

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the dairy farm has been coming up with new ideas to help keep their doors open

GREENVILLE, Ill — Marcoot Jersey Creamery has launched a new line of dog treats on Amazon.

The local, woman-owned dairy farm produces the treats from high-quality, all-natural ingredients – which means they are 100% cheese.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, owners Amy and Beth Marcoot have been coming up with innovative ideas to help keep their doors open, according to a press release. With the creation of Dog-O’s, the dairy farm’s customer base has expanded from dairy lovers to pet owners.

The dairy farm’s first major adjustment during the pandemic was offering their cheese, beef, salmon, ice cream and frozen whey through curbside pickup.