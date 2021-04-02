Where to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in St. Louis this Saturday

We got the scoop on all the special flavors, giveaways and sweet treats

ST. LOUIS — Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is this Saturday, Feb. 6. And as far as we’re concerned it’s never too cold or too early to indulge in a scoop or three of your favorite frozen treat.

Several St. Louis area creameries are going all out to celebrate the “national holiday.” The Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team got the scoop on where you can celebrate and how – no need to change out of those pajamas.

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery

The ice cream shop marks the holiday every year, but this year it’s upping the celebration with a glitzy twist. Clementine’s will be giving away gift cards and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. as part of its “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”-inspired event. Giveaways will take place in stores and on their social media pages Saturday morning. The first 50 families at each location also will get a free gold coffee mug, and you can fill that cup with coffee for $1.

And keeping with tradition, Clementine’s also is rolling out a few limited edition flavors:

Ricotta French toast with blueberry

Cinnamon ceral crunch milk

Vegan coffee & date

If you’re curious about those super popular hot chocolate bombs, those will be on sale in stores as well.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon at all four Clementine’s locations in the St. Louis. Check out Clementine’s Instagram and Facebook pages for more information.

Ices Plain & Fancy

The Shaw nitro ice cream shop will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday to serve up its breakfast-inspired specialty ice creams. The Ices Plain & Fancy crew came up with five limited edition flavors for the 2021 event:

Maple butter French toast: Maple butter ice cream with real maple syrup from Such and Such Farm. Also includes a slice of French toast

Maple butter ice cream with real maple syrup from Such and Such Farm. Also includes a slice of French toast Donut Drive-In chocolate long john ice cream sandwich: Donut ice cream sandwiched between a chocolate long john from the popular south city donut shop

Donut ice cream sandwiched between a chocolate long john from the popular south city donut shop Kiddie cereal ice cream: Ice cream flavored and topped with your choice of one of the following cereals: Apple Jacks, Golden Grahams, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Pebbles

Ice cream flavored and topped with your choice of one of the following cereals: Apple Jacks, Golden Grahams, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Pebbles OJ sorbet: Non-dairy option made from fresh-squeeze oranges

Non-dairy option made from fresh-squeeze oranges Irish coffee boozy ice cream (21+): Whiskey coffee ice cream topped with Bailey’s whipped cream and a cookie

Ices also will be whipping up bloody mary batches available for sale by the bottle.

Check out the Ices Plain & Fancy Facebook event page for more details and updates.

Serendipity

Why celebrate this sweet holiday one day, when you can do it for a whole month instead? The Webster Groves ice cream shop is embracing this breakfast of champions all February with special flavors and menu items. Breakfast-themed treats come with a free mug, while supplies last.

Special menu items include:

Waffle sundaes on Eggo waffles, including hot fudge, French toast, strawberry and maple bacon flavors

Donut ice cream sandwich made with a BOOGYZ donut and your choice of ice cream

Special ice cream flavors are: Loaded French toast: Cinnamon French Toast ice cream with maple syrup and cream cheese Saturday morning cartoons: Blue Moon ice cream with chocolate-covered fruity cereal Orange juice sorbet Maple Pecan

Adult beverages include a hot toddy, peppermint patty, orange juice sorbet mimosa and Irish coffee

Check out Serendipity’s website for the full details.

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream

With a name like Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, how could they not celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day? The Maplewood shop, which last year moved down Manchester Road to a much larger location, will celebrate Saturday starting at 7 a.m. There will be live jazz, free coffee and a free mug for the first 50 people in line.

Special waffles for the event include espresso and strawberry.

Check out the Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream Facebook event page for the latest details and updates.

Jeni’s Spendid Ice Creams

The Central West End scoop shop is always good for some unique flavors to try or take home, and this year is no exception.

Coffee with cream & sugar

Honey vanilla bean

Skillet cinnamon roll

Wildberry lavender

Everything bagel

