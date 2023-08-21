McArthur's Bakery adds Pioneer Café, The Scoop to Mehlville location

To celebrate the openings, the bakery will be running a promotion offering one food item per person at 50% off for each visit until Labor Day.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There are a few new concepts at the Mehlville location of McArthur's Bakery.

On Monday, the bakery opened The Pioneer Café and The Scoop Ice Cream Bar at the location on Lemay Ferry Road. It marks the second location for both Pioneer and The Scoop.

The Pioneer Café will offer an all-day breakfast and lunch menu on weekdays and a brunch menu on the weekends while The Scoop offers an ice cream bar, cookie sandwiches, shakes and more. Beyond offering tasty food, both concepts offer job opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“While this is a win for our loyal customers, the bigger win is that I will be able to further pursue my efforts to create more competitive employment opportunities for adults with IDD, intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said owner Scott Rinaberger in a news release.

Pioneer is led by chef Jason Longfield. Some of the breakfast menu favorites from the Kirkwood location include short rib hash, cheddar chive biscuits and sage gravy.

In addition to the new concepts, Monday will mark the reopening of McArthur's front-of-store for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate the openings, the bakery will be running a promotion offering one food item per person at 50% off for each visit until Labor Day.