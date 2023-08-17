Barbecue restaurant opening first location in north St. Louis County

It is tentatively set to open in November 2023.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — An award-winning barbecue restaurant will open its newest location in late fall in Florissant, Missouri.

The newest Sugarfire Smokehouse location will open at 1290 N Hwy 67 in Florissant. It will be the first location in north St. Louis County and 14th across the country.

The store will also be the first Sugarfire location to be majority female-owned and operated, according to a press release.

“These are all people who have contributed significantly to Sugarfire’s years of success and deserve this opportunity to become owners,” says Founder Charlie Downs. “I am incredibly proud to work alongside these women, and I’m thrilled to share that they will spearhead ownership of our Florissant location.”

The 2,550-square-foot restaurant will include the same colorful aesthetic and nostalgia of other locations across the country. The converted auto body space will feature a garage store, leading into a spacious patio dining space that is unique to the new location, the release said.

“North County is a community that strongly supports local hospitality, and we are excited to offer a gathering place for people to come hang and enjoy quality barbeque,” says Co-owner and Director of Hospitality Veronica Schuster.

The Florissant location will include Sugarfire's classic barbecue main plates on its menu. Fan favorites including "The Big Muddy" and "Brisket Cheesesteak" will be available. Housemade pies from owner and Pastry Chef Carolyn Downs will be featured on the menu, the release said.